Understanding rising credit card rates

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recent LendingTree review of the 200 most popular credit cards found the average credit card interest rate in America is 20.17%. This is the first time since LendingTree began tracking rates that its exceeded 20%. Daniel Hill, Certified Financial Planner, joined us to share his insight and things to know about the topic. For more information, find Hill Wealth Strategies online.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 11:12:33-04
