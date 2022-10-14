Watch Now
Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences with Be Well VA

Today, Joye B. Moore, Founder &amp; CEO of JOYBELLES stopped by with Robin Pentecost, Prevention Services Manager &amp; Trainer with ACEs who shared more about the upcoming virtual workshop.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Oct 14, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Childhood traumas impact all of us in different ways. Today, Joye B. Moore, Founder & CEO of JOYBELLES stopped by with Robin Pentecost, Prevention Services Manager & Trainer with ACEs who shared more about the upcoming virtual workshop. Join in October 20th from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information, give them a call at 804-815-5781 or visit the website www.bewellva.com. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bewellva.

