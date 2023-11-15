RICHMOND, Va. -- Retired Henrico County Police Lieutenant Colonel Linda Toney stopped by to share her story and featured in the book, Uncuffed Voices: Her Story is My Story. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 09:40:58-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Retired Henrico County Police Lieutenant Colonel Linda Toney stopped by to share her story and featured in the book, Uncuffed Voices: Her Story is My Story. For more information, visit the website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.