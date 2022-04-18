Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Tune in to the ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ 

Joining us to share more about the school and the individuals and organizations they honor is Susan T. Gooden, Ph.D., Dean &amp; Professor, L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 12:44:27-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs Excellence in Virginia Government Awards honors leaders in our community. Joining us to share more about the school and the individuals and organizations they honor is Susan T. Gooden, Ph.D., Dean & Professor, L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

Be sure to tune in to the ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ Special Presentation on CBS 6 Thurs. April 22 at 7:30PM. For more information, visit wilder.vcu.edu or connect on social media, @VCUWilderSchool.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!