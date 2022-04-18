RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs Excellence in Virginia Government Awards honors leaders in our community. Joining us to share more about the school and the individuals and organizations they honor is Susan T. Gooden, Ph.D., Dean & Professor, L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

Be sure to tune in to the ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ Special Presentation on CBS 6 Thurs. April 22 at 7:30PM. For more information, visit wilder.vcu.edu or connect on social media, @VCUWilderSchool.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

