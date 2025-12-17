Try Wendy Sand Eckel's recipe for goat cheese spread with hot honey

RICHMOND, Va. -- Best-selling author Wendy Sand Eckel returned to our studio to chat about her work and share another delicious recipe with us! Click here to visit her website to learn more about her books and find more tasty recipes like this one.

—

Creamy Goat Cheese Spread with Hot Honey

Ready in just 5 minutes with no cooking required, this creamy spread is easy to prepare and a crowd favorite. The savory cheese paired with the sweet and spicy honey has you going back for more. Pair it with crisp crackers, pita chips, and/or sliced veggies.

HOT HONEY

Ingredients:

1/2 cup local honey

2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce

Instructions:

Heat honey in microwave for 20 seconds.

Let cool to room temperature.

Stir in chili garlic sauce.

Allow to marinate for 1 - 2 days at room temperature.

Store in refrigerator.

GOAT CHEESE SPREAD

Ingredients:

1 4 oz log plain goat cheese (room temperature)

1/4 cup mascarpone cheese (room temperature)

1/2 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

Whisk ingredients together until creamy.

Drizzle hot honey over the cheese and serve.

Additional topping suggestions:

Chopped roasted pistachios

Toasted pine nuts

Fresh chopped herbs such as chives, parsley, or mint