RICHMOND, Va. -- Registered dietitian and author Carissa Galloway shared simple ways to make holiday entertaining easier while balancing seasonal favorites with nutritious choices.

Galloway recommends planning ahead and focusing on balance throughout the holiday season. While there’s room to enjoy favorite dishes, she suggests making the other 80% of eating occasions more balanced with foods that provide protein, fiber and antioxidants.

For a festive beverage option, Galloway highlighted OLIPOP , which contains 2 to 5 grams of sugar and 35 to 50 calories per can and is an excellent source of fiber. Flavors suggested for holiday gatherings include Pomegranate Sparkle, Caramel Apple and Vintage Cola Cream Soda. OLIPOP is available at Target, Walmart and through its Amazon store.

For a holiday cheese board, Galloway recommended Cabot Creamery Seriously Sharp Cheddar paired with olives, nuts, cranberry orange relish, fresh produce and herbs such as rosemary or sage. The cheddar can also be incorporated into holiday favorites like mac and cheese or added to salads. Cabot Creamery also offers recipes, pairing ideas and gift boxes.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CABOT CREAMERY AND OLIPOP*}