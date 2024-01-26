Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Try non-alcoholic beverages at Point 5 

Posted at 3:07 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 15:48:49-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dry January is coming to an end, but why not continue the journey? Jody Sidle, store owner & Point 5 founder, shared more about the store, non-alcoholic product offerings and her insight behind the non-alcoholic beverage movement.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!