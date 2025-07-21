Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Try Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

Try Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Xavier Meers, Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador at Nightinglate Ice Cream Sandwiches stopped by to share more about their ice cream and the delicious flavors. Nightingale Ice Cream is located at 2601 Maury Street Building 3 in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!