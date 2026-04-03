Triple Crossing Brewery & Kitchen serves up flavor & fun for Chesterfield Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Chesterfield Restaurant Week kicks off April 3–12, 2026, Triple Crossing Brewery & Kitchen is joining in with a special menu featuring locally sourced ingredients and freshly brewed beers — all made in-house.

The Restaurant Week lineup includes steak frites, a spring pizza, and a squash blossom pizza, plus plenty of Triple Crossing favorites like wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and sandwiches. Guests can also enjoy new beer releases such as Clever Girl, Hatchling (a West Coast style IPA), and Twice as Clever Girl (an imperial IPA).

This year’s participation also coincides with Triple Crossing’s 12th anniversary, celebrated at their three locations:

Each celebration will feature live music, beer specials, and opportunities to try fresh, seasonal dishes like those crafted with mild, flavorful Jimmy Nardello peppers cooked in their signature wood-fired ovens.

For menus, event details, and locations, visit triplecrossing.com or chesterfieldrestaurantweek.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}

