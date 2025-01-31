Watch Now
Traveling in 2025? Here’s what to book now

RICHMOND, Va. -- January is the perfect time to plot out your travel for the rest of the year! Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore returned to Virginia This Morning to highlight what’s trending in travel for 2025 and what travelers should be booking now for the year ahead. For more suggestions from Jeanenne, visit her website or follow her on Instagram at @theoutsideinsider.

