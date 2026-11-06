Trans-Siberian Orchestra Brings ‘Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ to Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. -- Trans-Siberian Orchestra is celebrating 30 years of its signature blend of rock and holiday music with a new tour featuring Ghosts of Christmas Eve. Al and Kayla preview the massive production, which combines familiar songs with new musical elements, lighting, fog and other special effects.

The tour has become a holiday tradition for generations of families, while also giving back to the communities it visits. The group continues founder Paul O’Neill’s tradition of donating $1 from every ticket sold to local communities.