Tony Schiavone & AEW Dynamite – Wrestling Comes to Richmond!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Legendary sports and wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone, known for his iconic voice in both baseball and professional wrestling, shares stories from his Virginia roots to center stage with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). With a career spanning decades—and memorable encounters with legends like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Jimmy Snuka—Tony now thrills fans as AEW’s lead commentator.

Excitement is building as AEW Dynamite makes its Richmond, VA debut at the Siegel Center on June 3! Join Tony and the stars of AEW for an action-packed night of wrestling.