RICHMOND, Va. -- Todd Parney is sharing stories from nearly four decades in baseball and the life lessons he learned along the way in his new book, A Lifetime of Yes.

Parney says the book grew from roughly 300 story ideas inspired by his 38 years in baseball and he shaped those experiences into stories that blend humor, heartbreak and lessons learned from both successes and mistakes.

At the heart of the book is Parney’s philosophy of starting with “yes” to create opportunities, build courage and keep moving forward. He also reflects on finding balance, including the realization that saying yes to work can sometimes mean saying no to family and loved ones.