Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Today is the last day for 60% off all flooring with 50 Floor

items.[0].videoTitle
Kerry James gave an overview on how the professionals at 50 Floor can install your new carpet or floors in just one day and they take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 13:36:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- August savings from 50 Floor are coming to an end. Kerry James gave an overview on how the professionals at 50 Floor can install your new carpet or floors in just one day and they take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors. Plus, you can enjoy 60% off.

Through the end of August enjoy 60% off all flooring. Call (877) 50 FLOOR (3-5667) to learn more. Don’t forget, you can receive an extra $100 off with the promo code “Virginia This Morning” on their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.