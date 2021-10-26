Tips to pay down debt and manage credit 

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recent Bankrate survey found 54% of U.S. adults carry a balance on credit cards and say it could take years to get their balances to zero. Today, Daniel R. Hill, Certified Financial Planner with Hill Wealth Strategies shares a few ways viewers can help pay down their debt and sustain excellent credit. For more information on Daniel Hill and Hill Wealth Strategies, visit his website.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 12:50:43-04
