Tips for the Perfect Poached Egg from the Virginia Egg Council

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Rapoport from the Virginia Egg Council shared insider tips and multiple methods for creating the perfect poached egg.

Mary stressed that fresh eggs are key to success and recommended adding a dash of white vinegar to simmering water to help the egg white hold together beautifully. Whether you prefer classic preparation or modern shortcuts, these options make it easy to enjoy poached eggs for breakfast, brunch, or as a protein topping for salads and grain bowls.

Mary encouraged viewers to experiment with the methods and visit the Virginia Egg Council website for more recipes and inspiration.