Tips for Navigating Test Anxiety with Dr. Tran Huynh

RICHMOND, Va. -- With high‑stakes exams like the SOLs, SATs, and ACTs fast approaching, test anxiety can be a major roadblock for students — but it doesn’t have to be. Dr. Tram Huynh, a Virginia-based psychologist, stopped by to share practical strategies for helping students manage exam stress and perform their best.

Dr. Huynh explains the importance of spotting the signs, from physical symptoms like fatigue to behaviors like procrastination and excessive worry. He emphasizes validating a student’s experience — making them feel heard, not dismissed — and offers actionable ways to prepare, such as practicing in a timed, test‑like environment and using active study techniques.