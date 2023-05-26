Tips for combating ticks from Dr. Mather

RICHMOND, Va. -- Warm weather and outdoor activities bring opportunities for ticks. Dr. Mather, a.k.a. “The TickGuy”, director of URI’s Center for Vector-Borne Disease and its TickEncounter Resource Center joined us to share resources and tips to prevent tick bites and more.
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 10:00:09-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Warm weather and outdoor activities bring opportunities for ticks. Dr. Mather, a.k.a. “The TickGuy”, director of URI’s Center for Vector-Borne Disease and its TickEncounter Resource Center joined us to share resources and tips to prevent tick bites and more.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.