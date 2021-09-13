Tips for a healthy fall semester from CVS MinuteClinic

RICHMOND, Va. -- School is back in session! Elizabeth Breighner, nurse practitioner at CVS’s MinuteClinic is here to break down some of the best practices for students back in the classroom and their families. For more information on the many services CVS has to offer, visit the CVS website.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:26:30-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- School is back in session! Elizabeth Breighner, nurse practitioner at CVS’s MinuteClinic is here to break down some of the best practices for students back in the classroom and their families. For more information on the many services CVS has to offer, visit the CVS website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.