Time for September savings from 50 Floor

RICHMOND, Va. -- September is here and it’s time to save. Kerry James joins us live to tell us about the convenience that 50 Floor offers and the specials offered this month. Plus, how the team at 50 Floor will take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors.

Through the end of September enjoy FREE installation of hardwood, laminate and vinyl flooring. Call (877) 50 FLOOR (3-5667) to learn more. Don’t forget, you can receive an extra $100 off with the promo code “Virginia This Morning” on their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR*}

