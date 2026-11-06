MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The Christmas magic has arrived in Mechanicsville…and we got a sneak peek! Through The Garden Gate's 22nd Annual Christmas Celebration is this Saturday, November 7th, beginning at 9 a.m.

Every nook and cranny of the shop is decked out in dazzling holiday cheer. Owner Pam Robbins invited us inside to get a preview of what you can expect at Saturday’s spectacular shopping event.

Through The Garden Gate is located at 10351 Chamberlayne Road in Mechanicsville. Click here to visit their website or give the team a call at 804-746-5778. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THROUGH THE GARDEN GATE*}