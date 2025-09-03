Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
“Through our Teeth”, a novel by Pamela Harris 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning novelist Pamela Harris stopped by Virignia This Morning to share more about her new book. Meet her at an upcoming book signing happening September 16th at 6 pm at the Fountain Book Store. For more information, visit her website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

