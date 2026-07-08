Three recipes you can make with one roast chicken

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jamie Fodrey is the owner of Fodrey Catering Concepts, LLC. She stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a kitchen hack for breaking down a roast chicken. Then, she used that meat to create three separate recipes for us!
Watch both videos above to see her hack and recipe demos.
Click here to visit their website.
—
RECIPES: Turn 1 roast chicken into 3 easy meals!
Chicken Caprese Panini:
Sliced sourdough bread smeared with fresh or pre-made pesto sauce
Fresh sliced mozzarella
Tomato
Fresh basil
Shredded roast chicken
**we used our panini press, but it can be cooked as if you are making a grilled cheese**
Mediterranean Chicken Salad:
Spring mixed ggreens
Diced red onion
Cherry tomato
Cucumber
Kalamata olives
Feta cheese
Fodrey Catering signature Greek dressing
Shredded roast chicken
**a store bought Greek or your favorite dressing would be delicious!**
Chicken Fried Rice:
Ingredients:
Sesame oil
Precooked white rice
Diced onion
Minced garlic
Peas/carrots
Low sodium soy sauce
Salt
Pepper
Scrambled egg
Chopped scallion
Steps:
- Pre-heat cast iron or heavy bottom pan to medium high heat.
- Add sesame oil, then diced onion. Saute about 1 minute, then add rice and saute 2 or 3 minutes. Add garlic and stir. Then add a couple tablespoons of soy sauce, salt & pepper & pre-scrambled egg. Give it a few stirs and you're done. Top with scallions.