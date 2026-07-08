Three recipes you can make with one roast chicken

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jamie Fodrey is the owner of Fodrey Catering Concepts, LLC. She stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a kitchen hack for breaking down a roast chicken. Then, she used that meat to create three separate recipes for us!

Watch both videos above to see her hack and recipe demos.

Click here to visit their website.

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RECIPES: Turn 1 roast chicken into 3 easy meals!

Chicken Caprese Panini:

Sliced sourdough bread smeared with fresh or pre-made pesto sauce

Fresh sliced mozzarella

Tomato

Fresh basil

Shredded roast chicken

**we used our panini press, but it can be cooked as if you are making a grilled cheese**

Mediterranean Chicken Salad:

Spring mixed ggreens

Diced red onion

Cherry tomato

Cucumber

Kalamata olives

Feta cheese

Fodrey Catering signature Greek dressing

Shredded roast chicken

**a store bought Greek or your favorite dressing would be delicious!**

Chicken Fried Rice:

Ingredients:

Sesame oil

Precooked white rice

Diced onion

Minced garlic

Peas/carrots

Low sodium soy sauce

Salt

Pepper

Scrambled egg

Chopped scallion

Steps:

