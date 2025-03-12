Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Threaded: a Men’s Fashion Week

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The runway is coming to the River City! Darrian Hewlett, the Executive Director of Threaded joined us with a few models and to get a quick overview of all the fun happening March 20th-March 23rd. For more information, visit the website linked here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!