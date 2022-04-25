Watch
There’s still time to enroll for the Spring semester at Bryant and Stratton College

Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College Richmond, shares some exciting financial aid news with Jessica.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, shares some exciting financial aid news with Jessica. Beth has advice for students and parents of students to help chart a path through the financial aid and college funding process. The new semester begins Wednesday May 4th and Bryant & Stratton’s Rapid Registration Days just started. For more information about Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus or to enroll, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

