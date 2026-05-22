Theodosia at Sanderling Resort – Elevated Coastal Dining

RICHMOND, Va. -- Experience refined coastal cuisine at Theodosia. With panoramic views of the water and a menu inspired by the rich flavors of the Carolina coast, Theodosia offers an unforgettable dining experience that blends elegance with seaside charm.

Guests can savor fresh, locally sourced seafood, artisanal meats, and seasonally inspired dishes—perfectly complemented by an expertly curated wine list and craft cocktails. Whether enjoying a romantic evening, a family gathering, or a celebratory meal, Theodosia’s warm, welcoming atmosphere makes every occasion special.