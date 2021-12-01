The VMFA Presents, ‘Man Ray: The Paris Years’

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of Fine Art welcomes you to one of their latest exhibits ‘Man Ray: The Paris Years’. Our Andrias White Murdaugh visited the VMFA to speak with Madeleine Dugan, Exhibition Research Assistant who shared more about the exhibit happening October 30th, 2021 thru February 21st, 2022.

For more information, give them a call at 804-340-1400 visit their website . Connect on social media: facebook.com/myVMFA, twitter.com/vmfa, instagram.com/vmfamuseum.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VMFA*}

