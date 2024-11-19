THE Vagabonds perform live on Virginia This Morning 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we enjoyed live music from an incredible band, THE Vagabonds! We chatted with Bobby “BlackHat” Walters, the band’s mentor and Carter Sapp who shared more about their band and their upcoming performances. For more information, visit their website.
