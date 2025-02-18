The Vagabond Dandies live in the Virginia This Morning studio

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we welcomed the Vagabond Dandies to Virginia This Morning! To hear more, be sure to check out their upcoming performance at the Black Iris Social Club on Saturday, March 1st at 8PM. For more information, visit their website.
