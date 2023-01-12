The Uptown Burger from Uptown Alley 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Adam DePaul of Uptown Alley stopped by to share his recipe for the Uptown Burger and a few additional items featured on their menu. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 12:17:28-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Adam DePaul of Uptown Alley stopped by to share his recipe for the Uptown Burger and a few additional items featured on their menu. For more information, visit the website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.