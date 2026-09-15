“The Ultimate Wine Dinner Event” This October

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond food and wine lovers are invited to experience an unforgettable culinary evening at La Grotta Ristorante on Wednesday, October 7th, featuring an elegant 11-course Italian wine dinner paired with 15 curated wines from Vinafera Wines .

The special event, described as a “tour of Italy,” will highlight regional Italian flavors through expertly paired wines and handcrafted dishes prepared by renowned chef Antonio Capice.

La Grotta Ristorante529 East Broad StreetRichmond, VA

Dinner begins at 6 p.m.