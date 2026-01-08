The Train Depot at Stony Point is ‘magical’ and ‘nostalgic’ spot for young and old

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Train Collectors Association will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. The organization has hundreds of active members working to promote and preserve the hobby.

Now, you can experience model train layouts up close at VTCA’s Train Depot at Stony Point. They opened the doors in mid-November and have already had thousands of people stop by.

We recently visited and talked with Depot Committee Chair George Ruzek and President Harold Walker about the new space, their mission and the impact its had on the community already. Watch the video above to see their interviews.

The next open house is Saturday, January 10th from 11am to 4pm. It’s free and family-friendly, including a children’s area.

The Depot operates on a year round basis on select weekends and weekdays.

Be sure to follow VTCA on Facebook to see more about upcoming events and click here to visit their website to learn more about the organization and membership.