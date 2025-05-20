RICHMOND, Va. -- The Special Olympics of Virginia 2025 Summer Games are here! David Thomason, President of Special Olympics Virginia and Zachary Ramsey, a Special Olympics Athlete stopped by to share more about the games happening June 6th-7th in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
