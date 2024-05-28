RICHMOND, Va. -- The Special Olympics of Virginia 2024 Summer Games are here! David Thomason, President of Special Olympics Virginia and Crystal Fowler, a Special Olympics Athlete stopped by to share more about the games happening June 7th-8th in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:27 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 13:27:39-04
