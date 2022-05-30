The Special Olympics 2022 Summer Games

RICHMOND, Va. --The Summer Games are back after 2 years! Rick Jeffrey, President of Special Olympics Virginia, stopped by to share more about the games happening June 10-11 in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
