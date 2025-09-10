Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The Southern Living Idea House with Interiors Designed by Charlotte Moss

The Southern Living Idea House with Interiors Designed by Charlotte Moss
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Susan Morgan, managing editor of R Home Magazine stopped by to share more about The Southern Living Idea House featured in the current issue of R Home Magazine. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, orFacebook.

Conversations on Design - Wednesday September 24

Farmington Country Club, Charlottesville

All proceeds from Conversations on Design with Charlotte Moss and friends will benefit an interior design scholarship at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Find tickets at charlottemoss.com/events/conversations-on-design.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!