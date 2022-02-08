Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The secret for  a youthful Valentine’s Day  is Plexaderm

items.[0].videoTitle
Lifestyle consultant Melinda McKinsey stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on her secret for a youthful look at 61 years old. Plexaderm is easy to use.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 12:00:56-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lifestyle consultant Melinda McKinsey stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on her secret for a youthful look at 61 years old. Plexaderm is easy to use. Just apply a small amount to clean dry skin. Plexaderm combats under eye bags, fine lines and forehead wrinkles.

Virginia This Morning viewers can order today and receive a 14.95 trial pack and FREE SHIPPING by calling them at 1-800-925-0233, or by visiting them online at http://www.plexaderm.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHEER SCIENCE*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!