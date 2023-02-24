The Seasoned Mom makes Buffalo Chicken Chili 

RICHMOND, Va. -- We welcome Charlottesville-area food blogger Blair Lonergan, aka The Seasoned Mom, back to the Virginia This Morning Kitchen. Today she shared her Buffalo Chicken Chili recipe! For more inspiration and great recipes, visit the website.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 12:08:03-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- We welcome Charlottesville-area food blogger Blair Lonergan, aka The Seasoned Mom, back to the Virginia This Morning Kitchen. Today she shared her Buffalo Chicken Chili recipe! For more inspiration and great recipes, visit the website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.