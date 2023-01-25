The role of healthy vision in children 

RICHMOND, Va. -- 1 in 4 children has a vision problem that affects their ability to learn. Conexus is bringing healthy vision to area classrooms. Tim Gresham, President and CEO of Conexus, tells us how important vision is in classrooms and how Conexus is helping remove poor vision as a barrier to student success. VisioCheck and Mobile Vision Clinic are meeting students where they are and having an impact. For more about Conexus for Children’s Vision, please find them on the web , Facebook or Twitter .

