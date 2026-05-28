The Richmond Night Market is Back – Celebrate Community 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Night Market returns for its eighth season on June 13 at 17th Street Market, bringing families, artisans, creatives, and tourists together for a vibrant evening of music, art, shopping, and kid-friendly activities. This month’s event celebrates Father’s Day, with special themed fun and free 5-minute Peace Pod sensory sessions for all dads.
Discover local makers, join the inclusive kids’ corner, and enjoy live music and DJs in a welcoming, safe environment.
Join in the fun June 13, 5–9pm, at 17th Street Market. Visit richmondnightmarketva.com for the full schedule and details. All are welcome—bring the family and celebrate the city’s creative spirit!