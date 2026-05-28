The Richmond Night Market is Back – Celebrate Community 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Night Market returns for its eighth season on June 13 at 17th Street Market, bringing families, artisans, creatives, and tourists together for a vibrant evening of music, art, shopping, and kid-friendly activities. This month’s event celebrates Father’s Day, with special themed fun and free 5-minute Peace Pod sensory sessions for all dads.

Discover local makers, join the inclusive kids’ corner, and enjoy live music and DJs in a welcoming, safe environment.