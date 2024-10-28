RICHMOND, Va. -- Stephanie Champine and Shaun Dryden, coaches of the Richard Bland Women’s Volleyball Team stopped by the show to share more about the tournament. The NJCAA Region 10 Volleyball Championship is happening November 1st and 2nd starting at noon. For more information, visit the website.
The Region 10 NJCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament at Richard Bland College
