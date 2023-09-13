Watch Now
The Read Center’s Movable Feast

Ryan Corrigan, Executive Director atThe Read Center stopped by to share more about their Movable Feast and wine-tasting and food-pairing experience.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Ryan Corrigan, Executive Director atThe Read Center stopped by to share more about their Movable Feast and wine-tasting and food-pairing experience. Join in the “A Moveable Feast” Celebration of LiteracyHappening Thursday, September 21st at 6 p.m. at the Library of VIrginia. For more information visit their website.

