"The Queen and the U.S.A., Platinum Edition"

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Queen of England has a rich history and ties to the United States. Authors Ellen LeCompte and H. Edward "Chip" Mann stopped by to share more about their book, “The Queen and the U.S.A.'' and highlight the platinum edition, celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 1:36 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 13:36:46-04
