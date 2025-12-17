Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Power of Color: A look inside R•Home magazine's January-February 2026 issue

Managing editor Susan Morgan stopped by to give us a preview and take us between the pages.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Managing editor Susan Morgan visited the studio to take us between the pages of the latest issue of R•Home magazine, which is all about the power of color for January and February.

In it, the R•Home magazine team looks at the way decorators used color as an essential element in the interiors they designed in five Richmond homes.

Find R•Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

