The Positive Vibes Foundation’s 2025 Beach Bash 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kathy Erhardt, Development Director with The Positive Vibe Foundation stopped by to share more about their upcoming fundraiser. Join in the fun happening July 26th at the Faison Center. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kathy Erhardt, Development Director with The Positive Vibe Foundation stopped by to share more about their upcoming fundraiser. Join in the fun happening July 26th at the Faison Center. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.