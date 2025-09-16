‘The Outsiders’ Broadway star talks with Virginia This Morning about upcoming tour stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- "The Outsiders" is the winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical. This story of friendship, family and belonging is coming to town in March as part of the 2025-2026 season of Broadway in Richmond.

We talked with one of the stars of the show, Bonale Fambrini who plays Johnny Cade, about the production.

The show will be on stage Tuesday, March 24 through Sunday, March 29, 2026 with 8 performances at Altria Theater. Tickets go on sale October 10. You can find more details here.

Broadway in Richmond's new season kicks off in November with "Kimberly Akimbo." Click here to learn more about all the shows coming to RVA and available season packages.

Broadway In Richmond tickets can be purchased at BroadwayInRichmond.com, by phone at 1-800-514-3849 or at the Altria Box Office Monday through Friday from 10am to 2pm.

Altria Theater is located at 6 North Laurel Street in Richmond.

You can also follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BROADWAY IN RICHMOND*}