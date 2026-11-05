‘The Notebook: The Musical’ Takes the Stage at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. -- "The Notebook: The Musical" is bringing Allie and Noah’s love story to Altria Theater, with three pairs of actors portraying the couple at different stages of their lives.

Cast member Anne Tolpegin plays both Allie’s mother and Nurse Lori. Costumes, wigs, lighting and an onstage rain effect help audiences follow the story’s shifts through time.

Performances continue through Sunday, Nov. 8, including Saturday shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

https://www.altriatheater.com/events/detail/the-notebook-26

Tickets by phone: 800-5140-3849

Venue: Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond, VA 23220