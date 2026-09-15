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The Missing Piece of Retirement Planning: Your Health

The Missing Piece of Retirement Planning
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Financial and fitness experts Jeff Smith and Jennifer Scherer shared an important reminder for anyone planning retirement: financial security means little if your health prevents you from enjoying it.

The discussion focused on how physical wellness and long-term fitness are essential parts of retirement planning — not just optional lifestyle choices.

Fitness and wellness should be treated as a line item in personal budgets, just like retirement savings. However, the pair emphasized that getting healthier does not require expensive memberships or luxury programs — simple bodyweight exercises and consistent healthy habits can make a major difference over time.

Their ultimate message: protecting your health helps protect your freedom, independence, and ability to fully enjoy the retirement you’ve worked hard to build.

For more information, visit their Youtube page.

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