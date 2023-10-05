RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s new exhibit, Apollo: When We Went to the Moon Exhibition & Legacy of Black Astronauts is now available to view. Today, Andrew Talkov Sr. Director of Curatorial Affairs stopped by to share all the details. The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
The Legacy of Black Astronauts at The Virginia Museum of History & Culture
Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 13:14:42-04
