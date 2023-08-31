Watch Now
The Johnny Lee Long band performs, "Queen of Sheba"

Sit back, relax, and enjoy “The Queen of Sheba.”
Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 31, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band joined us with a pre-recorded selection this morning! Sit back, relax, and enjoy “The Queen of Sheba.” To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.

